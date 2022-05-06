Outdoor dining returns to Limerick for summer season

THE TEMPORARY evening closure of some roads and streets in Limerick is back to once again facilitate outdoor dining this summer.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, Limerick City and County Council put in place a number of restrictions which will allow business owners serve their customers on roads without the interruption of traffic.

The concept was introduced last summer when a situation existed whereby people who had not yet received the Covid-19 vaccination were asked to dine outside at cafes and restaurants, with only those presenting a certificate able to enter the premises.

But the idea of outdoor dining remained popular, and many businesses have opted to repeat the practice, prompting council to act to close off roads across the city centre.

From now until November 1 next, Theatre Lane beside the Glen Tavern and Freddy’s Restaurant will be closed each day from 6pm until midnight.

Also seeing a car ban along the same lines will be Glentworth Mews to allow The Commercial Bar to seat customers outside.

And there will also be closures at Back Lane to facilitate outdoor dining at Mother Macs.

Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Post Office lane will close to vehicles between 7pm and midnight through the summer, while nearby, a local lane off Shannon Street will also close every day around the same hours.

Limerick City and County Council has stressed that pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, local diversions will be signposted to drivers, and emergency service vehicle access will be kept at all times.

Reacting to the measures, metropolitan district leader Catherine Slattery, who sits on the economic committee said: “It’s a positive all around”.

“I think it’s fantastic to see people out and about in the sunshine, sitting down, able to enjoy a meal, a drink or cup of coffee on the street, and meet with friends. Particularly given what we all went through with Covid-19. Even at the moment, there are more people out and about enjoying themselves due to Riverfest, and it’s great to have outdoor seating available to them,” she added.