07 May 2022

Limerick gardai issue warning after councillor is targeted in postal scam

While the incident happened outside of Limerick , local gardai have issued a warning

David Hurley

07 May 2022 10:33 AM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have issued a warning after a councillor was targeted by criminals who sent a letter in the post.

The letter, which was sent to the politician who is based outside of Limerick, included logos from Department of Justice and EUROPOL in an effort to look official.

"It claimed to be a 'judicial summoning' from the 'head of the brigade for the protection of minors' and accused the councillor of having engaged in child pornography," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The letter was sent to this councillor in an effort to get a reaction from him, the scammers hoped that he would contact them directly and once contact was made, the next step was probably to invite him to pay a fine or ransom," she added.

Cash demanded from Limerick teenager who shared 'nude' photos online

After the elected representative contacted his local gardai, they were able to reassure him that the letter was 'fake' and had not been sent by the Department of Justice of EUROPOL.

"Clearly, the scam failed as the councillor contacted local gardai. Report any scam to gardai, it gives me the opportunity to caution others," said Sgt Leetch.

