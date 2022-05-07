In pictures: Thousands take part in Darkness Into Light Limerick 2022

THOUSANDS of people took to the streets of Limerick in the early hours of this morning for Darkness Into Light.
Participants in Limerick city, Murroe and Kilmallock were up before dawn and out walking to raise money for Pieta.
The event has taken place over the last two years however, this was the first time since 2019 that the public took part in organised walks.
Nearly 2,000 walkers registered for the event with many more taking part on the day.
Families, babies and even a few dogs made the 5km walk in Limerick city which started and ended at TUS Moylish Campus.
The foggy morning didn't stop people and as darkness faded spirits were high as participants chatted while they walked.
