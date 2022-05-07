In pictures: Out and about in Limerick for the second Ed Sheeran concert

TENS of thousands of Ed Sheeran fans from Limerick, elsewhere in Ireland and across the world descended on Thomond Park on Friday evening for the second of two concerts by the English pop superstar.
Despite heavy rain earlier in the day, it was a perfect evening for the sell-out concert which followed on from Thursday's concert - the first at Thomond Park in nearly a decade.
Both concerts have been hailed a huge success by the organisers and those who attended. There were no major incidents and the concerts have delivered a multi-million euro boost to the Limerick economy.
