07 May 2022

Nearly 100 Limerick groups take part in National Spring Clean 2022

Castleconnell Tidy Towns took part in the clean-up

Frances Watkins

07 May 2022 3:33 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

NEARLY 100 groups from Limerick joined Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign this year. 

The National Spring Clean 2022 campaign has highlighted the collective responsibility we share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem over the last 23 years. 

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment & Mars Wrigley Ireland.  

This year, the campaign returned to it’s usual month long clean up after two years of restricted clean-ups due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 4,000 Limerick volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups throughout the county as part of the campaign.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said of the initiative: "The statistics for what the National Spring Clean achieves every year are staggering and are a real testament to the energy, drive and community commitment of volunteers up and down the country, who come out and work hard together to protect, enhance and clear up our local environments.

"It’s unpaid, largely unsung and often unseen work that improves the quality of life for all of us.

"I would like to salute your work and express my gratitude for the hours of selfless volunteer work that help make National Spring Clean such a critical part of the annual environmental calendar here.

"I would also like to acknowledge the key role played by An Taisce in overseeing the campaign. My Department will continue to provide support to the campaign and I look forward to the many events that will be held countrywide."

