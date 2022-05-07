Search

07 May 2022

Ed Sheeran apologies to Munster fans after big match has to be relocated

Ed Sheeran apologies to Munster fans as he takes over Thomond Park

Ed Sheeran in Concert in Thomond Park PIC: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

07 May 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

ED SHEERAN has apologised to Munster fans after his Thomond Park gigs meant their big Champions Cup clash had to be relocated. 

The singer-songwriter played two shows at the home of Munster rugby on Thursday and Friday night. 

As Ed's massive stage took over the pitch at Thomond Park, Munster's Champions Cup quarter final against Toulouse had to be moved to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. 

Some rugby fans were disapointed that the match would not be played on home ground while others said they were happy to travel to Dublin to allow Ed to play his big gigs in Limerick. 

While donning a Munster jersey at his concert on Friday night, Ed apologised to rugby fans and wished the team luck in the match. 

In pictures: Out and about in Limerick for the second Ed Sheeran concert

Friday was also a special day for Ed's wife Cherry who was celebrating her 30th birthday. 

The Suffolk born singer gave his other half a shout out on stage and then led the Limerick crowd in a verse of Happy Birthday just for her.

The 31-year-old shared a rare intimate photo of himself with Cherry on Instagram before the show to celebrate her special day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media