Ed Sheeran apologies to Munster fans after big match has to be relocated

ED SHEERAN has apologised to Munster fans after his Thomond Park gigs meant their big Champions Cup clash had to be relocated.

The singer-songwriter played two shows at the home of Munster rugby on Thursday and Friday night.

As Ed's massive stage took over the pitch at Thomond Park, Munster's Champions Cup quarter final against Toulouse had to be moved to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

@Munsterrugby best of luck today even @edsheeran is a fan C mon Munster ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/nlwqJsB3NX — Jessica France (@jessnkeith) May 7, 2022

Some rugby fans were disapointed that the match would not be played on home ground while others said they were happy to travel to Dublin to allow Ed to play his big gigs in Limerick.

While donning a Munster jersey at his concert on Friday night, Ed apologised to rugby fans and wished the team luck in the match.

Friday was also a special day for Ed's wife Cherry who was celebrating her 30th birthday.

The Suffolk born singer gave his other half a shout out on stage and then led the Limerick crowd in a verse of Happy Birthday just for her.

The 31-year-old shared a rare intimate photo of himself with Cherry on Instagram before the show to celebrate her special day.