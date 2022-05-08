Search

Mary elected as third woman president of Thomond Archeological and Historical Society

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

08 May 2022 9:33 AM

THE THOMOND Archeological and Historical Society has elected only its third female president in its 130-year history.

Rhebogue’s Mary Kenehan becomes the society’s first woman president in 40 years, and is looking forward to her term of office having been elected at its annual general meeting in Mary Immaculate College last week.

“I was surprised [to be elected], but I’m very excited about it. It's a wonderful, privilege to be elected as president in any case. But to be only the third woman was something more,” she said.

“I understand we haven't had a woman president in over 40 years.”

Mary hopes to re-ignite the society, which exists to promote the study of the archaeology, history, antiquities and architecture of the North Munster region.

For the last two years, like many groups, the society has not been as active as its members would like to have been, given the pandemic. The society is always on the look-out for new members.

More information at tahs.ie.

