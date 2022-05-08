Mary elected as third woman president of Thomond Archeological and Historical Society

THE THOMOND Archeological and Historical Society has elected only its third female president in its 130-year history.

Rhebogue’s Mary Kenehan becomes the society’s first woman president in 40 years, and is looking forward to her term of office having been elected at its annual general meeting in Mary Immaculate College last week.

“I was surprised [to be elected], but I’m very excited about it. It's a wonderful, privilege to be elected as president in any case. But to be only the third woman was something more,” she said.

“I understand we haven't had a woman president in over 40 years.”

Mary hopes to re-ignite the society, which exists to promote the study of the archaeology, history, antiquities and architecture of the North Munster region.

Congratulations to our new President and thanks to @Nick468official of @Limerick_Leader for the great article. Only the third woman in our 130 year history. Let’s hope there’ll be multiples of that number in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/JQgnS3tZ6y — Thomond Archaeological & Historical Society (@ThomondH) May 5, 2022

For the last two years, like many groups, the society has not been as active as its members would like to have been, given the pandemic. The society is always on the look-out for new members.

More information at tahs.ie.