Young Limerick filmmakers take home prize at International Film Festival

A TEAM of talented young Limerick filmmakers were awarded at an international film festival.

The team secured the Emerging Limerick Filmmaker’s “Best Group” award at the Fresh International Film Festival’s 2022 awards.

The winning short film, Asset of Teeth in 2021, was written and directed by 17-year-old filmmaker Róisín Leavy-Sahin of Emerging Limerick Filmmakers (ELM).

Fresh International Film Festival takes place annually with the finals in Limerick city and, in its 26th year, celebrated a return to the cinema with a televised award ceremony.

Screened on RTÉm and available to watch online, it was hosted by presenter and documentary filmmaker Stephen Byrne and presenter and musician Gemma Bradley.

On accepting her award, Róisín thanked Fresh for “nurturing young people’s journeys in filmmaking. You’re doing an amazing job.”

She also thanked the members of ELF, now two years in existence. “This was my story but there’s no doubt that this was our film,” she said.

ELF supported two other projects in conjunction with Limerick Youth Theatre that were nominated in other categories at the festival.

Watching People, directed by Adam Stapleton and Molly McNamara, and Dinner, directed by Emilia Ziolek, were nominated for awards.

Watching People was nominated for Best Screenplay, while Dinner was nominated for Best Ensemble Cast and was also competing with Asset of Teeth for Best Group.

Pete Moles, Artistic Director of ELF, expressed his pride at such a young organisation being recognised at the festival.

“Fresh is a wonderful institution and we’ve been looking forward to our first live screening at the festival since ELF got started. To make the finals was incredible, to win Best Group… unbelievable.”

He also described Róisín, who wrote Asset Teeth, as fearless.

“She’s got a wonderful way with people, and an uncompromising drive to get what she wants when directing,” he concluded.