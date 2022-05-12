Pensioner charged over historical abuse in Limerick and Clare

A PENSIONER has appeared in court charged with the indecent assault of four boys over a five year period at locations in Limerick and Clare.

The 78-year-old, who was brought before Ennis District Court, faces a total of 26 indecent assault charges relating to offences which are alleged to have happened on dates between 1976 and 1981 at four locations in Clare and Limerick.

The man was aged 33 to 38 during the period he is accused of committing the indecent assaults.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Detective Garda Denise Moriarty of Henry Street garda station in Limerick stated “I never heard of that name” in response to charges concerning two of the four complainants.

In response to one of 12 indecent assault counts, concerning a third complainant, the accused replied “I have no recollection of that."

The counts of indecent assault are alleged to have occurred at locations in Garryowen and on the Ennis Road in Limerick as well as in Cratloe and at Holy Island on Lough Derg.

The accused - who turns 79 later this month - is facing 12 indecent assaults against one then boy, three against another, 10 against another and one against a fourth.

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan said an investigation by the Protective Services Unit attached to Henry Street garda station in Limerick has been underway since 2019.

Addressing Det Moriarty, Sgt Lonergan said: "You have assessed the risks granting bail and you are happy to grant bail with certain conditions."

Det Moriarty said: “That is correct.”

As part of the bail conditions, Judge Mary Larkin ordered that the accused have no contact with the witnesses directly or indirectly, surrender his passport, reside at a Clare address and sign on twice weekly at his local garda station.

Sgt Lonergan stated that the matter is to proceed on indictment at the circuit court and he asked that the case be adjourned to Ennis District Court to on June 22nd for service of the Book of Evidence.