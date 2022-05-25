Search

26 May 2022

In Pictures: University of Limerick students open new exhibition showcasing their work

Frances Watkins, Pictures by Alan Place

25 May 2022 4:30 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A NEW Design exhibition has opened at the University of Limerick City Centre Campus to celebrate the work of students from the schools of Design and Architecture. 

The 2022 Design@UL exhibition has opened to the public at UL’s campus on Sarsfield St and features designs from undergraduate and postgraduate students of Product Design and Technology.

The exhibition also showcases works by the Masters programme in Design for Health and Wellbeing as well as the final year projects of UL’s School of Architecture students. 

Exciting and creative problem solving is at the heart of this exhibition, which gives members of the public a chance to see the work of some of Ireland’s most talented young designers and architects across a range of fields from technology to healthcare to the built environment. 

This year’s exhibition is particularly noteworthy as students worked around Covid-19 restrictions which saw them out of their familiar on-campus studio environment and working creatively in bedrooms, home offices, back yards and garden sheds.

This was a particular challenge for work at the School of Design and School of Architecture due to students' necessary engagement with materials, making, and physical space.

Despite these challenges, the 2022 classes have produced some of the most high quality and thought-provoking projects in recent years.

UL President Kerstin Mey officially opened the exhibition saying: "Over the past week, the students have completed their degree work, submitted it to their tutors, and brought it into the new City Centre Campus, where they spent hours hanging, pinning, placing and curating their work for public viewing.”

"The location of this inspiring  showcase is of huge importance in the centre of Limerick City. 

"As I have said before our ambition for the UL City Centre Campus is great and while we may have some way to go to achieve that vision – the ambition and creativity of the designs of our extraordinary students in this exhibition come alive in this space."

The Design@UL Exhibition is open to the public free of charge from 9am to 5pm weekdays from May 25 to July 1. 

