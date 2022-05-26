Limerick Weather: Thursday, May 26, 2022

TODAY will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. This rain will ease off during the afternoon though it will stay rather cloudy. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees. Westerly winds will be fresh then moderate.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight will be cool and mainly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog forming in southern parts where the winds will be light. There may be a few showers near northern coasts where it will stay breezy. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Friday will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and warm sunny spells. Some duller conditions with some patchy outbreaks of drizzle may linger in north Ulster. A little drizzle may also affect the far southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees, mildest along southern coasts, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Saturday will be largely dry with sunny spells. The odd shower may affect parts of the west. After a cool start in parts, it will turn into a warm day with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally, holding a little cooler near northern coasts in light northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday will be mainly dry with long spells of sunshine and highs of 13 to 19 or 20 degrees, coolest along northern and northeastern fringes in light to moderate north to northeasterly breezes, which will be fresher along parts of the east and also the west coast.

Turning cool on Sunday night.

Current indications suggest Monday and Tuesday next will bring sunny spells with a few showers possible in the north and east especially. Highest temperatures around 14 to 18 degrees.