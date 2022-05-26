Mayor of Limerick congratulates Mid West National Road Design Office following CPD re-accreditation

THE Mid West National Road Design Office, which operates within Limerick City and County Council, has recently received Continuing Professional Development (CPD) re-accreditation from Engineers Ireland.

The office, which is based in Dooradoyle, underwent an audit in March and was successful in being re-accredited for the maximum period of three years.

The audit assessed the office under seven criteria including its training systems, staff mentoring, staff competencies, training and development.

The Mid West National Road Design Office is a shared service between Limerick City and County Council, Tipperary County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland. Among its current projects are the N/M 20 Cork to Limerick project; the Road Schemes on the N21 for Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West and N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction scheme.

Congratulating the staff members, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “Achieving CPD re-accreditation for the maximum three year period demonstrates the office’s achievements in developing best-practice, smart ways of working and also its commitment to staff training and professional development.”

Tim Fitzgerald, Senior Engineer, Mid-West National Road Design Office added: “CPD Accreditation with Engineers Ireland supports and guides our office and staff to continuously improve and develop best practices in the workplace to achieve our targets.”

In addition to the CPD accreditation, the Mid West National Road Design Office holds ISO 9001 Quality Assurance accreditation with the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI).