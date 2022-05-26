BREAKING: Limerick player wins big in midweek Lotto draw

THE National Lottery has confirmed a Limerick player won more than €40,000 in last night's Lotto draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Dunnes Stores, Childers Road last Saturday was just one number away from winning or sharing in the main jackpot of €3.6million.

Instead, they will take home a prize of €40,338, after they matched five numbers and the bonus number in the main draw.

Separately, the National Lottery has confirmed a player in Dublin is Ireland’s newest millionaire after they matched all six numbers to win the main jackpot.

The ticket holder has officially become the 5th Lotto jackpot winner of 2022.

Congratulating both the Dublin and Limerick players, a spokesperson said: "If you purchased your ticket at the Dunnes Stores in Childers Road Retail Park in Limerick, we are encouraging you to check your ticket carefully as you could be the second largest winner from last night’s draw.”

For the record, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were: 9, 13, 15, 18, 21, 27. The bonus was 11.