Limerick students share their experiences of the Creative Schools programme

STUDENTS from a Limerick school have shared their experiences of being part of the Creative Schools programme.

Designed to provide opportunities for children to build their artistic and creative skills, the programme supports primary and post-primary schools and Youthreach centres.

A number of schools in Limerick have already been part of the programme and two students from St Villers School shared their own experiences.

Carl Roewer said: "We started our Creative Schools projects a couple of months ago, and so far, it has been a really valuable experience.

"Our vision is to try and make Villiers a place that those who walk through our gates a snapshot of what kind of creative and innovative students get the opportunity to come here.

"Through this, we are being equipped with the skills involved in realising such a task, skills that will surely stand to us when we leave school. Our groups look forward to the moment we can proudly showcase our ideas for the greater good of the school."

Marie Blocher commented: "With Creative Schools, we want to create more opportunities for every student to express themselves in our school.

"We want to create a variety of places where our school community can come together and feel welcome. We already have concrete plans for an outdoor space and a mural. Everyone involved is having a great time and we hope to present our progress to the school soon."

Schools have just two weeks left to submit their application for the 2022/23 programme.