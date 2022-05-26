Limerick Property Watch: Bruff beauty is a must view

This Bruff based property is finished to the highest of standards
REA Dooley Group are delighted to bring this deceptively large 5 bedroom Dormer Bungalow with garage to the market.
Situated on circa 0.5 acre site, the property is located approximately 5km from the towns of Bruff and Hospital. Limerick city is 15km away while access to M7 motorway is 13km away.
This property is finished to the highest of standards throughout with tarmac driveway, landscaped lawns and mature shrubbery. It is is serviced by oil-fired central heating, solar panels for hot water, mains water and bio cycle tank.
Accommodation includes: Entrance Hallway, Laundry Room, Utility, kitchen/dining Room, Bathroom, Hot Press and 5 Bedrooms (3 Ensuite).
Features also include: Oil Fired Central Heating, tarmac driveway, solar panels, landscaped lawns & mature shrubbery and Utility a room.
This house is in superb condition and is tastefully decorated. Viewing is highly recommended.
For more see readooleygroup.ie
AT A GLANCE
Location: Kilcullane, Bruff, County Limerick
Description: Detached House
Price: €400,000
Seller: REA
Contact: Pat Dooley
