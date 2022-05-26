Search

26 May 2022

Court told detox centre has changed Limerick criminal's life

Court told detox centre has changed Limerick criminal's life

Solicitor Enda O'Connor said his client has secured a job and is providing for his family

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

26 May 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

BRUREE House has “changed the life” of a man who was “a permanent fixture” on the court list in Newcastle West.

Robert Heffernan, aged 28, who has an address at The Archway, Maiden Street, Newcastle West was before the local court for drugs offences dating back to 2020.

Enda O’Connor, solicitor for Mr Heffernan, said his client was previously “a permanent fixture” on the list in Newcastle West Court.

“He attended Cuan Mhuire for five months and owes them a debt of gratitude. Bruree House changed his life. He has remained clean and sober since,” said Mr O’Connor.

'Large quantity' of building materials stolen during Limerick burglary

The solicitor said his client has secured a job and is providing for his family. Mr O’Connor said the offences “depict a life of petty criminality”.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican said a probation report was “incredibly positive”.

“To his credit he has done all he can,” added the judge.

Mr Heffernan was remanded on continuing bail to appear again on June 28.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media