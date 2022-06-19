Search

22 Jun 2022

Half of Limerick business owners prepare for a cashless future

Half of Limerick business owners prepare for a cashless future

They say cash is king – but it may be slowly losing its grip on the throne

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

19 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A NEW study has revealed the declining fortunes of cash, with many retailers in Limerick expecting to go card-only in the coming years.

Bank of Ireland assessed the attitude of business owners to cash and card use across their stores in the city and county, and, on average, around half have stated they will ditch the spondulicks in the years to come.

In the nationwide survey, Limerick business owners were considered the third most likely to only take plastic, with one in every two saying this is likely.

Some 55% of Dublin business owners surveyed said the same, with 51% the figure for Galway.

The figure for both Limerick and Laois was 49%.

In Pictures: Limerick hurling captain helps school hoist its impressive 10th Green Flag

Bank of Ireland says Irish shoppers are more likely to choose electronic methods of payment with 63% of those preferring to use cashless payments when shopping in-store, higher than other countries surveyed.

“The technological advancements within Irish banking and financial services has been matched by merchant and consumer appetite for digital payment solutions that make day-to-day transactions simpler and more convenient,” said its payment acceptance managing director Conor Quirke.

He says the survey represents a useful barometer as to where Irish society is at present.

“This survey offers rich insights into where Ireland fits against other markets in being a leading adopter of innovative payment options. The technological advancements within Irish banking and financial services has been matched by merchant and consumer appetite for payment solutions that make day-to-day transactions simpler and more convenient,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media