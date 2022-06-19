Search

22 Jun 2022

Limerick beauty spot to host charity challenge to mark Summer Solstice

Limerick beauty spot to host charity challenge to mark Summer Solstice

Members of the Lough Gur Solstice Challenge with the Red Cross members and Munster Rugby's Ben Healy | Picture: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

19 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A GROUP of early risers are taking on a big challenge to raise money for charity on the longest day of the year.

The Lough Gur Summer Solstice Challengers will take to their bikes, boats and boots to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross on Tuesday next, June 21.

They will gather at 5.30am to complete a 30km cycle, followed by a two hour kayaking session on Lough Gur and a three hour trek around the area.

The triple challenge taken on this summer solstice day by the team of five is being completed in recognition of the heroic work carried out by the Irish Red Cross.

The Irish Red Cross are the chosen charity for the challenge due to the work that they have done to help alleviate suffering in Ukraine and the tireless humanitarian work that they continue to do across the world.

The team of five Summer Solstice Challengers includes Manager for Lough Gur Kate Harrold, Lough Gur Development members Trevor Daly and Brian Collopy, adventurer Brian Flynn and Iron Man competitor Anthony Kirby.

Speaking at the launch on the day Kate Harrold commented: "The Summer Solstice Challenge was a way for us to bring this part of Limerick together, united in our efforts to help raise funds for the Irish Red Cross.

“We also wanted to promote health and fitness and the importance of making the most of our great outdoors in Limerick. The challenge won’t be easy but as the saying goes, anything worth doing is going to be difficult.”

