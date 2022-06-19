BREAKING: Find your ticket as Limerick has a new Lotto millionaire

A Limerick Lotto player has woken up this Sunday as Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (June 18) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 03, 09, 14, 32, 38, 41 and the bonus was 44. The Saturday night win has officially brought the number of National Lottery millionaires to 20 so far this year.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it hopes to reveal the winning store location in the coming days.

Last night’s draw saw over 95,000 players nationwide win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games. The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto draw were: 04, 16, 21, 27, 45, 47 and the bonus was 26.

The Limerick winner is advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

As there was no winner of the €4,408,257 jackpot on offer on Saturday night, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €4.8 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland.