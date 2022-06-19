Search

22 Jun 2022

WATCH: Limerick school's emotional farewell to long-serving secretary

WATCH: Limerick school's emotional farewell to long-serving secretary

Helen Hogan gets a guard of honour at Castleconnell NS

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

19 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

THE SECRETARY is the heartbeat of every school and Helen Hogan certainly felt the love on her last day in Castleconnell NS.

In a touching video posted on the school's Facebook page, Ms Hogan is seen receiving a guard of honour from pupils and staff through the corridors she has walked for the last 23 years.

Today we say goodbye to an amazing colleague and friend. We are so so sorry to see Helen leaving is for the next chapter...

Posted by Castleconnell National School on  Friday, June 17, 2022

The children clapping weren't born when Ms Hogan started work in the school but they, like their predecessors, are deeply appreciative of her kindness, help and dedication. Ms Hogan was understandably shocked and a little emotional at the lovely gesture on Friday.

Popular Limerick riverside playground to re-open following minor works

Richie Ryan, principal of Castleconnell NS, said Ms Hogan has been such a huge part of the school for so long that it is hard to imagine the school without her.

"A school secretary is the gatekeeper and focal point of any school. Helen has certainly been that for us here in Castleconnell NS.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Helen and she will be sorely missed by staff, pupils and parents. On behalf of everyone in our school community, past and present, I would like to sincerely thank Helen for her friendship, dedication to her role and constant professionalism over her many years.

"We wish Helen all the best for the future and she will always be welcome here in Castleconnell NS," said Mr Ryan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media