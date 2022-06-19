WATCH: Limerick school's emotional farewell to long-serving secretary

THE SECRETARY is the heartbeat of every school and Helen Hogan certainly felt the love on her last day in Castleconnell NS.

In a touching video posted on the school's Facebook page, Ms Hogan is seen receiving a guard of honour from pupils and staff through the corridors she has walked for the last 23 years.

Today we say goodbye to an amazing colleague and friend. We are so so sorry to see Helen leaving is for the next chapter... Castleconnell National School on Friday, June 17, 2022

The children clapping weren't born when Ms Hogan started work in the school but they, like their predecessors, are deeply appreciative of her kindness, help and dedication. Ms Hogan was understandably shocked and a little emotional at the lovely gesture on Friday.

Richie Ryan, principal of Castleconnell NS, said Ms Hogan has been such a huge part of the school for so long that it is hard to imagine the school without her.

"A school secretary is the gatekeeper and focal point of any school. Helen has certainly been that for us here in Castleconnell NS.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Helen and she will be sorely missed by staff, pupils and parents. On behalf of everyone in our school community, past and present, I would like to sincerely thank Helen for her friendship, dedication to her role and constant professionalism over her many years.

"We wish Helen all the best for the future and she will always be welcome here in Castleconnell NS," said Mr Ryan.