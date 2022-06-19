Search

22 Jun 2022

Three counties prepare to combine to support Limerick charity

Three counties prepare to combine to support Limerick charity

Ellen Tuffy, DSL Chairperson and cyclist Sean Kelly

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

19 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

ONE LIMERICK charity event will see more than 300 cyclists take to the streets this September in support of Down Syndrome services.

The Three Counties Cycle returns for what is hoped to be a second successful year, on Sunday, September 18, with this year’s ambassador, the legendary cyclist Sean Kelly, leading the line.

Participants will cycle across Limerick, Tipperary and Clare, choosing to complete either a 50km or 100km route, all in support of Down Syndrome Limerick (DSL).

Ellen Tuffy, DSL Chairperson said: “Everything we do is dependent on fundraising because we receive no government funding.”

Down Syndrome Limerick is a local charity based in Castletroy, that supports people of all ages with Down Syndrome, from newborn babies all the way into adulthood.

Ellen informed that the group is run voluntarily by parents. “What we aim to do is to give children and adults with Down Syndrome every opportunity to maximise their full potential,” she added.

This is delivered through early years support, peer support groups, counselling, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, educational support and adult education, training and job seeking.

She stressed the importance of independent fundraising through big events, like the upcoming Three Counties Cycle, to “keep the support services going.”

“Cycling is one of those things that people just love,” Ellen continued.

She spoke to the boost that Sean Kelly, one of the most successful road cyclists, who completed 193 professional races in total throughout his 17-year career, will give to the event.

“He is iconic within the cycling community and is a great ambassador, not only for cycling but for Down Syndrome. He feels the impact that these events have on the lives of children with Down Syndrome,” Ellen added.

Marshalls, medics and mechanics will all be present on the day and registration for the event is open at threecountiescycle.ie.

“Limerick people are always great to support local. There is a huge cycling community in Limerick. We welcome everybody and I’m sure the Limerick supporters will turn out in force again,” said Ellen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media