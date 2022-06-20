Search

22 Jun 2022

RTE show to shed light on Limerick community's efforts to make roads safer

Simon Delaney spoke to Noel Barrett, Maintenance Supervisor as part of the new show. 

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

20 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A NEW RTÉ show will visit Limerick next week and shine a light on the community effort to have a dangerous stretch of road straightened. 

On the Roads with Simon Delaney looks at the big issues facing Ireland when it comes to road safety, shared mobility, and climate action. 

On Monday night's episode, Simon meets with Seamús Collins, a local road safety campaigner who will discuss the community's effort at the Barna Gap. 

The Barna re-alignment campaign took two years but accidents have been severely reduced in the area.  

The series follows Simon as he delves into the road safety and climate action issues we face as he travels across Ireland and Europe looking at the changes happening to try to make our roads safer and greener.

Over this four-part series, he finds out how we might make travel in Ireland safer, greener, and simply more pleasant, not just for the road users but also for the people living in the areas we move through.

To do this, Simon visits some of our European neighbours to look at what they are doing to reduce road collisions whilst keeping their traffic moving in a safer, greener, and more effective way. 

He also spends time with the teams tasked with keeping our roads and road users safe as well as the people behind the positive changes happening across Ireland.

Episode three of the four part series airs on Monday, June 20 on RTÉ One at 8:30pm.

