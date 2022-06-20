Limerick councillors lobby Justice Minister to change course on Logan Jackson transfer

COUNCILLORS will urge the Justice Minister to cease her challenge against a bid to stop the transfer of Kevin Sheehy's murderer to a British jail.

At the end of this morning's metropolitan meeting of Limerick City and County Council, outgoing district leader Cllr Catherine Slattery saw a motion passed calling on Helen McEntee to change course.

It came after news emerged that Mc McEntee will contest a High Court challenge brought by Tracey Tully, the mother of the slain sportsman aiming to prevent her son's killer from being transferred cross-channel.

The 20-year-old boxer died after being repeatedly struck by a vehicle driven by Logan Jackson of Longford Road Coventry, England. Jackson was convicted of Sheehy’s murder by a jury at the Central Criminal Court last December and sentenced to life imprisonment.

But following his conviction 31-year-old Jackson successfully applied for a transfer from Ireland to a prison in Britain, where he will serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Now, members of Limerick's metropolitan district will write to Ms McEntee to formally lodge their opposition to this.

Speaking at the meeting today, Cllr Slattery said: "I couldn't leave the chamber without raising this. It is a disgraceful decision [to move Jackson]. It's disrespectful to his family, disrespectful to his family, to his mother, daughter and father. We as a council need to put pen to paper and let her know we do not agree with her decision."

"I cannot comprehend what the Tully and Sheehy family are going through. If Helen McEntee has a heart, reverse this decision," said the Fianna Fail councillor, "There's a family here who will never get over losing Kevin, but if this decision is reversed, it will give the family some comfort knowing that this animal is locked up in an Irish prison."

Her party colleague, Cllr Jerry O'Dea formally seconded the motion.

"I know the familes for a long number of years, and it is incredibly disappointing that his sentence won't be served in Ireland. We feel it should be served out here where the crime was committed. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families, and we will do everything we can to ask Helen McEntee to reverse her decision to transfer the culprit to Britain," he pledged, "It was the most horrific of crimes. We find it difficult the Minister for Justice would seek to transfer him to Britain where his sentence may be served out more leniently."

And Labour councillor Conor Sheehan added: "I find it disgusting that a career criminal gets to be transferred. He will get visits from his friends and family. While Kevin's family and friends will only have his grave to visit."