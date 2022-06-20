WATCH: Popular festival celebrating French culture makes welcome return to Limerick

A POPULAR festival celebrating French culture makes a welcome return to Limerick next month.

The Limerick Bastille Day Wild Geese celebrations will arrive in the city between Friday. July 15 and Sunday, July 17.

Hosted by Alliance Française Limerick in partnership with the Limerick Civic Trust, a boules tournament will be held in the Hunt Museum garden on the Saturday where historical re-enactors from En Garde will set up their living history camp and where live performances by the Limerick School of Music, the St Mary's Prize Band and Scoil Ui Ruairc will take place in the afternoon.

Watch our video and click below link for the full programme of this year’s festival

https://t.co/olT9YCCohR pic.twitter.com/cqQBWbu9bs — Limerick Bastille Day Wild Geese Festival (@LimerickWild) June 18, 2022

An international fashion show takes place at St Mary’s Cathedral where more than 30 French and Irish designer brands will be on display.

As for the Sunday, a parade and flag raising ceremony supported by the Defence Forces and veteran associations will take place at King John's Castle and will include a performance by the Irish Chamber Orchestra and special guests.

Live music and street animations will mark the end of this year's festival on Nicholas Street.

Many more events will also take place, and for more information, you can click here.

The events are all free, with pre-registration required for some.