22 Jun 2022

Over 130 new homes planned for Limerick city

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

21 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

DEVELOPERS have signalled their intention to seek planning permission for two massive apartment schemes in the vicinity of Mary Immaculate College.

1 Courtbrack Land Limited is seeking to build a residential apartment development comprising 40 units in the Courtbrack area of Limerick city, which lies between the Dock Road and the South Circular Road.

As part of this proposal, three blocks would be constructed, the highest being five-storeys.

This block would include eight one-bed apartments, 16 two-bed apartments, and four three-bed apartments.

The second, three-storey block would consist of three one-bed apartments, and three of three-bedrooms. The third block, again three storeys, would have the same housing make-up.

Limerick people urged to 'Brew for the Crew' to support emergency air ambulance service

Meanwhile, the same firm is planning to lodge a separate application for 97 homes in three five-storey blocks.

Two of these three blocks would consist of eight one-bed apartments, 16 two-bed flats, and four three-bed apartments.

The third block is projected to accommodate 10 one-bed apartments, 27 two-bed apartments and four three-bed apartments, alongside a creche.

No exact address for the development has been specified in a planning notice published in the Limerick Leader, other than that it is in the townland of Courtbrack.

This area includes Courtbrack Avenue, where the developer is seeking permission to provide 156 student bed spaces across two blocks, near the existing student accommodation.

An Bord Pleanala is expected to make a decision on this project by July 26.

1 Courtbrack Land Limited has a fortnight to furnish council with its latest application following the publication of the planning notice in the Limerick Leader this week.

For up to the minute news from across Limerick, visit www.limericklive.ie

News

