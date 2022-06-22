Limerick Weather - Wednesday. June 22, 2022

A DULL start to the day with a few patches of mist and drizzle, but it will brighten up as the day progresses with sunny spells breaking through. Becoming mostly dry also, with just isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Feeling warm in the sunshine, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, best values across the east of the province, in light westerly or variable winds.

National Outlook

Tonight, dry, calm and clear in most areas. Cloud will increase from the west with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing along Atlantic coasts towards morning. Temperatures not falling below nine to 13 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Quite cloudy again tomorrow with some patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle during the morning. Becoming drier and brighter later in the afternoon and through the evening hours. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in Leinster and east Munster in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Cloud will build in from the west tomorrow night as patchy rain moves into Atlantic coasts. Mild with temperatures generally not falling below 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly breezes.

Friday is likely to be a wet day with a band of rain spreading northeast through the country, followed by showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

As for the weekend, it'll be quite unsettled with low pressure dominating the weather over Ireland, bringing showers or longer spells of rain with temperatures in the mid to high teens, and moderate variable breezes.