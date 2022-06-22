Search

22 Jun 2022

Public bodies in Limerick receive hundreds of Freedom of Information requests

Limerick City and County Council received almost 250 Freedom of Information requests | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

22 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

HUNDREDS of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests have been made to public bodies in Limerick throughout 2021, new figures have revealed.

Data released from the Ombudsman shows that 246 requests for information were made to Limerick City and County Council.

Meanwhile, the University of Limerick received 109 requests under FOI legislation.

The Technological University of the Shannon, which up to last October was known as the Limerick Institute of Technology received 15 FOI requests, while six FOI requests were made to Mary Immaculate College.

St John’s Hospital received a total of 312 FOI requests.

Nationally, it was the HSE that received the most requests for information, 10,025 in total.

Enshrined by law in Ireland in 1998, FOI legislation allows access by the general public to data held by public bodies.

Nationally, 35,673 requests of these kinds were made in 2021, up from 31,591 in 2020, according to the newly appointed Information Commissioner Ger Deering.

