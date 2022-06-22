Limerick schoolchildren name city's two newest street sweepers

LIMERICK schoolchildren have christened the council's two new Active Travel cycle lane sweepers with unique names.

The new vehicles will be named 'Speedy Wheely’, put forward by sixth class pupils, and ‘Sweep de Limerick’, put forward by fourth class, following a competition run earlier this year.

Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, congratulated the children of Gaelscoil Sáirséal for coming up with two "brilliant" names for the two new mini-sweepers.

"It’s great to see such positive engagement from our younger generation with the work that Active Travel is doing across Limerick," he said.

The new sweepers, funded by the National Transport Authority, are being deployed across Limerick as part of a regular schedule of cleaning and maintenance of the city's cycle network.

Hundreds of pupils took part in the naming competition and a panel of judges sifted through all the entries earlier in the year before selecting the two winning names.

The children were able to see the sweepers up close with their names emblazoned on the front when the two sweepers visited Gaelscoil Sáirséal on Tuesday, June 21.

Sean McGlynn, Senior Engineer with Active Travel, who acted as one of the judges said he was impressed by the creativity and imagination shown by all the children and schools that took part in the competition.

"We tasked the classes with coming up with names that had a cycling theme. ‘Speedy Wheely’ and ‘Sweep de Limerick’ won over all three judges on the day," he said.