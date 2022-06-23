Limerick rapper releases new track on growing up in the ghetto

ZIMBABWEAN-Irish rapper God Knows, who has been tearing up the rap scene in Limerick is back with a bang on his new single Twelve 61.

The track features none other than Zimdancehall star Jah Master who has been making waves internationally over the last couple of years.

God Knows, who is a proud Limerick city resident, said that the beat was made from a famous song by his uncle Chinx Chingaira.

“Fast forward a couple of weeks later, another uncle of mine was congratulating Jah Master on his success and after consulting with my dad, I found out he too was a relative.

“We were in fact, cousins and he grew up blocks away from that ‘1261’ street number where my grandmother’s house is, hence the title of the song,” he stated.

Twelve 61 will be followed by a new EP ‘We Move The Needle’ out on July 8, via narolane records.

The release is also accompanied by a stunning, full frame animation music video by Emma Murphy and Darragh Scott.

On the video making process, Emma and Darragh explained that the format for the video was animation and the technique chosen was rotoscoping.

This technique means that every frame you see on screen had to be digitally painted by hand based on the reference footage

“We felt that the gritty naturalism you get with Rotoscoping would suit the frenetic energy of the piece,” they said.

Jah Master said: “It was growing up in the ghetto that helped us write the chorus of this song. We just had to write the reality of it. Everything that we had experienced before.”

He stressed that it is the wish of every kid from the ghetto, to go straight to the top.

“It was mine, and I thank God that bit by bit I am managing to attain some of the things I wished for, although I feel like I haven't reached the peak,” he concluded.