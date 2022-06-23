Search

23 Jun 2022

Limerick Gardai offer advice to homeowners who are travelling for holidays

Limerick Gardai offer advice to homeowners who are travelling for holidays

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

23 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

It’s that time of year again when people are thinking of  going on holidays and Gardai in Limerick have some advice on personal safety when holidaying abroad.

For most people the annual holiday is the highlight of the year, it’s a fun time and a great opportunity to let your hair down. However it can be easily spoiled if certain matters are not taken into consideration

What should one consider before going on holiday

  • Find out about the place that you are visiting. Is it safe for visitors? Are there any local laws or customs, which are different to home.
  • Be familiar with security measures at airports or seaports.
  • Inform a trusted neighbour or relative as to your travel arrangements, intended destination and contact details. Do not unwittingly advertise your travel arrangements to others.
  • Invite neighbours to make use of your driveway for car parking
  • Arrange to have your lawn mowed while you’re away
  • Cancel your milk or paper deliveries

Students from Limerick school win robotics competition

What precautions would one take when actually at the holiday destination

  • Be aware of holiday scams. Scammers and fraudsters operate the world over and you are no more immune from their activities when on holidays than when you are at home. Indeed in many locations, persons on holiday are frequently targeted by fraudsters and scammers. 
  • At your holiday destination – be very conscious that you are easily identifiable by criminal elements as a visitor or tourist. It is important that you lock and secure your room and valuables and never leave keys on display
  • Never carry all your cash or valuables with you

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media