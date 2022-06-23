Limerick Gardai offer advice to homeowners who are travelling for holidays

It’s that time of year again when people are thinking of going on holidays and Gardai in Limerick have some advice on personal safety when holidaying abroad.
For most people the annual holiday is the highlight of the year, it’s a fun time and a great opportunity to let your hair down. However it can be easily spoiled if certain matters are not taken into consideration
What should one consider before going on holiday
What precautions would one take when actually at the holiday destination
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.