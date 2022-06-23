Search

23 Jun 2022

Area for affordable and social homes in Limerick identified

Area for affordable and social homes in Limerick identified

St Ann's Court, just off the Island Road | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

23 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is investigating the possibility of building social and affordable housing at a site beside the Island Road.

The local authority has begun a feasibility study for the units at St Ann's Court, which is at the junction with Island Road and Athlunkard Street.

The news, from senior council engineer Conor Culloo, came in response to a question at the metropolitan district this week from newly co-opted Sinn Fein councillor Tom Collopy.

He insisted the plans will make allowance for the archaeological finds which were discovered last year.

What is believed to be a gateway to the old city which may date back to the 12th century was turned up as part of works on the St Ann's court site last year.

Countdown to Limerick Chamber business awards gets under way

"There is a focus on the integration of the city wall in the design of the public space and also a vision of bringing the city moat, the Fosse into the scheme as a sustainable blue/green park element," Mr Culloo explained.

The next step is for the local authority to seek the thoughts of the Deparrtment of Housing's affordable housing team on whether the site would benefit from a level of subsidy under the affordable housing fund stream.

If this happens, the sketch scheme will be presented to councillors for input and review, and subsequently a planning application will be made.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media