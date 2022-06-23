Area for affordable and social homes in Limerick identified

LIMERICK City and County Council is investigating the possibility of building social and affordable housing at a site beside the Island Road.

The local authority has begun a feasibility study for the units at St Ann's Court, which is at the junction with Island Road and Athlunkard Street.

The news, from senior council engineer Conor Culloo, came in response to a question at the metropolitan district this week from newly co-opted Sinn Fein councillor Tom Collopy.

He insisted the plans will make allowance for the archaeological finds which were discovered last year.

What is believed to be a gateway to the old city which may date back to the 12th century was turned up as part of works on the St Ann's court site last year.

"There is a focus on the integration of the city wall in the design of the public space and also a vision of bringing the city moat, the Fosse into the scheme as a sustainable blue/green park element," Mr Culloo explained.

The next step is for the local authority to seek the thoughts of the Deparrtment of Housing's affordable housing team on whether the site would benefit from a level of subsidy under the affordable housing fund stream.

If this happens, the sketch scheme will be presented to councillors for input and review, and subsequently a planning application will be made.