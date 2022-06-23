Preliminary census results show increase in Limerick population

PRELIMINARY census figures show that the population of Limerick has increased by over 10,000 people since 2016.

The Central Statistics Office has released their preliminary results from Census 2022, 12 weeks after the forms were filled in.

The results are based on initial counts from more than 5,000 enumeration areas.

Preliminary results show that the population of Limerick City and County was recorded at 205,444 on April 3.

The population included 103,223 females and 102,221 males. This is an increase of 10,545 since 2016.

This was made up of a natural increase (ie births minus deaths) of 6,111 and an estimated net inward migration (ie population change minus natural increase) of 4,434.

The total housing stock in Limerick City and County in April 2022 was 85,776. This shows an increase of 3,664 since 2016.

There were 6,643 vacant dwellings, which was 1,109 fewer than in 2016. This does not include holiday homes, of which there were 642.

The CSO will publish the full set of Census 2022 results between April and December 2023.

Work has already started on the next census which will be held in 2027 and will include an online response option for the first time.