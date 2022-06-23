Search

23 Jun 2022

Firefighters rescue man from a Limerick island

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

23 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

LIMERICK firefighters rescued a man from an island after he began to feel unwell.

Three Limerick Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended the scene at the Mill Road in Corbally after receiving the emergency call at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

It is understood two men were on Thomas Island when when one of them, aged in his 40s, suddenly became ill.

The National Ambulance Service were also called but had no way of gaining access to the island.

One local told the Leader: "The tide was very low at the time. The firefighters used a kind of an inflatable raft to get across to the island.

"They were over and back with the man in jig time and he was taken away in an ambulance. I hope he is doing ok. The island is full of history. Horses graze there now.”

The Rescue 115 helicopter also attended due to the unusual location but its services were not required. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service returned to base around 6pm. The condition of the man is not known.

