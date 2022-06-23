Search

23 Jun 2022

Newly refurbished popular Limerick playground targeted by vandals

A picture of the graffiti at the newly renovated Castletroy Playground. PICTURES: Limerick council Twitter page

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

23 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

A POPULAR Limerick playground has been the target of extensive graffiti damage, three months after significant refurbishment works were completed.

Castletroy Playground, which officially re-opened its doors last month following a €350,000 investment by Limerick City and County Council, has been the target of vandals.

Limerick council took to Twitter to express its disgust at what it described as "senseless vandalism."

"Castletroy Playground defaced by young people involved in anti-social behaviour! The playground is a wonderful addition to the area but is being ruined by a small few. This senseless vandalism needs to stop," they said.

The playground was closed for four months at the end of last year, as it underwent extensive renovations leading to the popular family facility trebling its size, adding a host of new and autism friendly equipment.

‘Patients afraid to attend the hospital’ - Limerick senator

Cllr Elena Secas, who was instrumental in the playground's redevelopment and is also living locally in Castletroy, said it was a shame to see such damage.

She has asked the local authority if there is CCTV covering the playground.

"I am submitting a motion to the next Metro District Council meeting asking for CCTV. 3 months since the new upgraded playground reopened and there is no end to antisocial behaviour," she wrote online.

