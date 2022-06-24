Limerick motorway closed following serious collision

THE M7 is closed between the Castletroy and Ballysimon junctions following a serious road traffic collision overnight.
It is understood to have occurred around 3.30am. TII tweeted that the incident occurred on the M7 between J29 - M7/N24 and J28 - Castletroy (East) with a "full road closure".
Incident Update: Collision on M7 between J29 - M7/N24 and J28 - CASTLETROY (East) Lanes affected: Full Road Closure https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) June 24, 2022
Traffic is very heavy in the area with long delays. Gardai have been contacted.
More to follow...
