Class act as victorious Limerick hurlers pay visit to old school

THEY may not be rockstars, film stars or in-demand famous influencers but for the students of Scoil Mocheallog in Kilmallock, local men Shane O’Brien and Conor Hanley Clarke are box office superstars.

The young hurlers received a huge welcome when they returned to their old school last week laden down with silverware.

Shane carried the Croke Cup which was won by his school team at Ardscoil Rís last March. The city school won the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship title - the Croke Cup - for the first time in their history after beating St Kieran’s College Kilkenny in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day. Shane was named Man of the Match on the day.

Shane took time out from his study for his Leaving Certificate to make the school visit.

Tom Prendergast, principal of Ardscoil Ris, gave his blessing to allow Shane to take a break from the books to visit his old school.

Conor, meanwhile, had in his hands the cup that the Limerick U20 hurlers won when they were crowned Munster champions after overcoming Tipperary in the final in May. Conor is the goalkeeper on the team.

“Today was a lovely opportunity to celebrate our past players and how well they have got on,” explained Leonie Passmore, principal of Scoil Mocheallog, last Wednesday.

The visit to the school by the Kilmallock men was part of an array of school events for Cumann na mBunscol week which took place last week.

“We are focusing on our contribution to GAA games, we have activities every day,” Ms Passmore said.

“Shane and Conor took part in a great questions and answers session with all age groups. The pupils asked some very good questions like who is your favourite hurley maker? Who is the best player you have marked? Who is the messer on the team?

“They were asked about their memories from playing in school and what they think are the most important skills to practice. Our camogie players were very much involved in it as well. We are not just a hurling school,” Ms Passmore pointed out.

As part of Cumann na mBunscol week, the school was also involved in a blitz, a quiz and a handball tournament.