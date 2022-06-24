BREAKING: Young man hospitalised after collision on Limerick motorway

GARDAI are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M7 at Ballysimon.
A garda spokesperson said it occurred at approximately 10.20pm on Thursday night.
"A passenger of the only vehicle involved, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. No other serious injuries to persons was reported," said a garda spokesperson.
The M7 motorway remains closed from the Junction 29 Ballysimon to Junction 28 Castletroy Eastbound in order for a technical examination to be conducted this morning. Local diversions are in place.
"Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
Traffic is very heavy with long delays. Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.
