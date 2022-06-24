Search

24 Jun 2022

UPDATE: Limerick motorway reopens after collision

Donal O'Regan

24 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

A STRETCH of the M7 motorway in Limerick which was closed following a collision has now reopened.

Gardai attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M7 at Ballysimon.

A garda spokesperson said it occurred at approximately 10.20pm on Thursday night.

"A passenger of the only vehicle involved, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. No other serious injuries to persons was reported," said a garda spokesperson.

The stretch of the M7 motorway remained closed overnight and this morning from the Junction 29 Ballysimon to Junction 28 Castletroy Eastbound in order for a technical examination to be conducted this morning.

According to gardai it has now reopened.

"Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

