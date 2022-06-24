Search

25 Jun 2022

Minister for Health opens new hub for women's health in the Mid West

Pictured at the official opening of the hub were, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, Danielle Friedman, Staff Nurse, Elaine Slattery, Health Care Assistant and Neill Kevin, MTA PIC: Alan Place

THE MINISTER for Health has officially opened a regional hub for Women's Health at Nenagh Hospital. 

The new hub will allow for improved access and wait times for gynaecology patients and new services around menopause care and fertility.

Based at the new €1.4 million extension to the outpatients department at Nenagh, the hub revolves around three core services: an ambulatory gynaecology unit; a specialist menopause clinic and a subfertility service which is due to open later this year.

These services are being established as one-stop, “see-and-treat” gynaecology clinics in which women can be assessed and treated following a GP referral.

This new model will improve access to diagnostics and treatment, resulting in fewer hospital visits and reducing overall wait times for women.

Services available through this new model of care for ambulatory gynaecology include abnormal intrauterine bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, evaluation of adnexal mass, vulval issues, sexual minority health and amenorrhea in adolescence.

A specialist menopause clinic has also opened at the hub and the service is led by consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist Dr Cathy Casey.

It currently involves a consultant clinic but services are set to expand over the course of this year with the addition of a GP clinic and the recruitment of a clinical nurse specialist.

Speaking as he officially opened the new hub in Nenagh Hospital this Friday, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, said: "Promoting women’s health is a priority for me and for this Government.

"The services being provided in this new regional hub for women’s health demonstrate that we are committed to making our policy of improving women’s health experiences and outcomes a reality for women.

"Developments such as ambulatory gynaecology and specialist menopause clinics, as well as the increased levels of funding being provided to women’s healthcare in 2021 and 2022 underpin our commitment in this space.

"The advent of this hub will go a long way to ensuring that the women of the MidWest can receive the right care, at the right time, and in the right place."

