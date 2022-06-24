Limerick fundraisers near end of high seas challenge

A LIMERICK-based carer and her former triathlon running patient, now in a wheelchair, have set sail on an intense fundraising challenge for people living with a spinal injury.

Killaloe resident Paula McInerney, Director of Bluebird Care Limerick, is going the extra mile by doing the Spinal Injuries Tall Ships Challenge with her client Conor O’Dea.

She first met Conor, from Clanmaurice Road, Limerick, in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in 2018 prior to his discharge home to the community in 2019.

“Conor has been a huge help to me too when I dabbled in Triathlon. He’s a former Ironman triathlete and helped me with advice on my training and preparation for my event, which was brilliant,” she said.

The pair set sail on June 18 aboard the SV Tenacious Tall Ship to lead a crew of 40 people of all abilities on the voyage of a lifetime.

Paula is going as a PA/nurse with Conor and is doing this in a voluntary capacity.

Conor has a spinal injury and is in a wheelchair after suffering a traumatic accident. Prior to his injury he used to train and do triathlons and iron man competitions.

“On a personal level Conor has been an inspiration to me and to all the Bluebird Care team.

“His resilience has been an inspiration to everyone that has worked with him since his discharge home to the community,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Paula hopes this adventure will positively impact and develop his recovery and rehabilitation further.

They will sail from the port town of Poole on the South Coast of England, veer south towards Jersey and the North coast of France, before docking into Dublin, for a celebratory finish on June 25.

The crew are made up of eight people with a spinal cord injuries, as well as their personal assistants.

The challenge is a fundraiser for Spinal Injuries Ireland, which is Ireland's only dedicated support service for more than 2,100 people living with a spinal injury and their 20,000 family members.

“This amazing charity relies on public support for up to 60% of its income and is a very important organisation to support,” Paula concluded.