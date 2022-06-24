Search

25 Jun 2022

Council rules out all-day lane closure on street beside Limerick pub

Back Lane beside Mother Mac's Pub is closed to traffic in the evening to facilitate al-fresco drinking and dining | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

24 Jun 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has ruled out a bid to close a lane beside a popular central pub from 11am - rather than 6pm.

Last summer, as part of outdoor dining measures, Back Lane beside Mother Mac's pub was shut to traffic to allow people to sit outside and take advantage of the fine weather.

Then, it was the case that the closure lasted from 11am until midnight.

However, this summer that period has been reduced to 6pm for the final six hours of the day.

At this month's metropolitan meeting, Social Democrats councillor Elisa O'Donovan asked if the local authority would reconsider banning traffic from the lane earlier, saying the measure proved very successful last year.

However, senior engineer in the roads, traffic and cleansing department Hugh McGrath wrote: "It appeared the use of the lane, that was closed daily between 11am and midnight, was not being fully utilised for outdoor dining experience from 11am."

"Bearing this factor in mind, along with the increased activity of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists that has returned in the city centre following the Covid-19 pandemic, this lane closure was extended with the closure time reduced to the hours of 6pm to midnight to encompass the traffic requirements of the vicinity and accommodate the needs of the other surrounding businesses in the area," he added.

Mr McGrath did say the measure will be further reviewed in November.

