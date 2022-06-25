Search

25 Jun 2022

Limerick Weather: Saturday June 25, 2022

Limerick Weather: Saturday June 25, 2022

25 Jun 2022 8:33 AM

Saturday will be an unseasonably cold, windy and wet day. There will be a good deal of cloud with showery outbreaks of rain continuing to affect the province. Some of the showers may be thundery. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, coolest in the west of the province, in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Unsettled and cooler, with rain and heavy showers at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT: There will be further spells of rain and showers across the country during Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds.

SUNDAY: A mix of sunny spells and widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A mix of clear spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

MONDAY: Staying unsettled with widespread showers, turning to heavier more persistent rain in the western half of the country later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate southerly winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: A band of rain will spread across the country overnight, clearing to showers in the morning. Mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees as fresh southerly winds moderate.

TUESDAY: Persistent rain will clear away to the east early on Tuesday, leaving a mixed day for all areas with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east. Winds light to moderate, southerly or variable.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Conditions remaining unsettled through the week as low pressure continues to dominate.

