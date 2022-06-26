Search

26 Jun 2022

Limerick company wins more awards for Adare’s ‘Padel Club’

Limerick company wins more awards for Adare’s ‘Padel Club’

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

26 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE NEWEST addition to the luxury Adare Manor resort has won two more prestigious architectural awards.

The Padel Club activity centre, which accommodates a swimming pool, hydro-pool, sauna, steam room, golf simulator and two custom-build indoor padel tennis courts, has already won a Royal Institute of Architects award.

Despite the building only opening in October 2020, its designers, Healy Partners based in Glentworth Street in the city centre have won two more prizes for the luxury venue.

The building won the overall building of the year award, as well as the building of the year category award, at the Building and Architect of the Year Awards held in Dublin’s Mansion House last week.

It’s actually the fourth accolade Healy Partners has won for the complex with it securing the Irish Construction Excellence Award earlier this year.

Rosie swims around New York in memory of late and great brother Anthony Foley

The Padel Club is located beside the Demesne at the five-star hotel, and was designed with a nod to the greenery in its surrounds.

Indeed, while one is exercising or swimming, they look out through a full-wall window into the woodland, which features Ogham stones which date back to medieval times.

Like the rest of Adare Manor – which hosts the JP McManus Pro-Am next month – the facility was designed with relaxation in mind.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media