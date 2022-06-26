Limerick company wins more awards for Adare’s ‘Padel Club’

THE NEWEST addition to the luxury Adare Manor resort has won two more prestigious architectural awards.

The Padel Club activity centre, which accommodates a swimming pool, hydro-pool, sauna, steam room, golf simulator and two custom-build indoor padel tennis courts, has already won a Royal Institute of Architects award.

Despite the building only opening in October 2020, its designers, Healy Partners based in Glentworth Street in the city centre have won two more prizes for the luxury venue.

The building won the overall building of the year award, as well as the building of the year category award, at the Building and Architect of the Year Awards held in Dublin’s Mansion House last week.

It’s actually the fourth accolade Healy Partners has won for the complex with it securing the Irish Construction Excellence Award earlier this year.

The Padel Club is located beside the Demesne at the five-star hotel, and was designed with a nod to the greenery in its surrounds.

Indeed, while one is exercising or swimming, they look out through a full-wall window into the woodland, which features Ogham stones which date back to medieval times.

Like the rest of Adare Manor – which hosts the JP McManus Pro-Am next month – the facility was designed with relaxation in mind.