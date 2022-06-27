New Limerick graduates are 'ready to work'

SCROLLS and smiles were seen all around the grounds of TUS as 39 graduates from one employment preparation course closed the book on a successful year of studies.

The Brothers of Charity Services, Ireland - Limerick Region started a new initiative in October 2021 called Limerick - Let’s Get to Work.

The participants have now completed the Preparation for Employment course graduating on June 17 in the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), at the Moylish campus in Limerick city.

“Congratulations to all of the participants who have taken part in this programme,” said Ciara O’ Connell, Employment Coach with the Brothers of Charity in Limerick.

As part of this programme, 39 participants from Limerick City and West Limerick areas completed a Preparation for Employment course with TUS Midwest (Technological University of the Shannon).

This programme has given people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to experience attending third level education and sample an entry to the labour force, she outlined.

The Brothers of Charity Services in Limerick supports 358 adults with intellectual disabilities and over 400 children and their families attend children’s services in West Limerick.

Participants have also completed work experience placements and secured long term paid employment with the support of their employment coaches, throughout the county and city.

Some of these businesses in the county included Eurospar, Rathkeale, Rathkeale House Hotel, Greyhound and Petworld, Abbeyfeale, NCBI Charity Shops, and Sean Hennessy’s Electrical Superstore, located in Rathkeale.

In the city, participants of the course were employed in: the Castletroy Park Hotel, St Munchins Community Centre, Limerick Youth Service, Bellissimo Academy, Elverys, Parkway and Delish, Castletroy.

“We would like to thank the businesses that have participated in the Limerick Let’s Get to Work programme by providing inclusive work opportunities for the participants,” Ciara concluded.

The Limerick Let’s get to work programme facilitators and peers would like to express their sincere sympathies on the passing of Niall Keating (Limerick City group) who graduated on Friday, June 17t and passed away later that evening.