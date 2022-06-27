Search

27 Jun 2022

Over 100 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

SIPTU concerns over UHL staffing

SIPTU to discuss ballot for industrial action at UHL in coming weeks

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

27 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

OVER 100 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today. 

A total of 104 people are waiting for a bed, 65 of these are in the emergency department and 39 are elsewhere in the hospital.

That is according to today's INMO Trolley Watch figures which show 525 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning across the country. 

439 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 86 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

New Limerick graduates are 'ready to work'

Earlier this month, a number of significant risks to patient safety were identified during an unannounced inspection of the emergency department at UHL.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published a report relating to the inspection which was carried out on March 15 - before the St Patrick's bank holiday weekend.

They found that demand for services exceeded the emergency department’s capacity and was a major contributing factor to overcrowding while ineffective patient flow and decreased inpatient bed capacity was also a significant factor.

The report states that nurse staffing levels were insufficient on the day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media