28 Jun 2022

Telecommunications company announces major expansion of Limerick base

Dónal Travers, IDA Ireland; Robert Finnegan CEO, Three Ireland and Three UK and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the announcement of an expansion of Three's operations in Limerick | PICTURE: MAXWELLS

Reporter:

David Hurley

28 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK has received a jobs boost following the announcement by Three Ireland of a significant expansion of its operations in Limerick.

The telecommunications company says it plans to create 175 new positions at its customer experience centre in Castletroy over the next four years.

The new jobs will enable to the company's Irish office to begin export services to Three UK business customers for the first time. They will include both full time and part time positions and openings across a range of job titles and experience levels in the B2B sector.

The Customer experience centre at the National Technologt Park was originally established over 20 years ago and currently employing close to 400 people.

Welcoming this Tuesday's announcent, Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: "These 175 new jobs for Castletroy are really welcome news from Three Ireland. For over 20 years, Three Ireland has invested in Limerick and the Mid-West region, creating jobs and providing services. These new jobs further strengthen the company’s presence and commitment to Limerick and are a testament to the existing staff in Castletroy.”

Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three Ireland and Three UK, added: "This expansion of operations in our award-winning Limerick Customer Experience Centre demonstrates the strength of Three’s customer service in Ireland and we are very excited to build on the high standard of talent we have. As the largest mobile telecommunications provider in Ireland by market share, with the fastest overall network, our Customer Care was awarded Contact Centre of the year in 2021 and we’re extremely happy to bring this exceptional level of service to our Three UK Business customers as well."

Mr Finnegan said the investment underlines the company's commitment to Limerick as an employment hub into the long-term. "Three Ireland has been investing and growing in Limerick for over 20 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these roles”.  

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said Three’s decision to expand the strategic operations at its Customer Experience Centre in Limerick is terrific news for the Mid-West Region and demonstrates its confidence in its ability to service international clients from Limerick. 

