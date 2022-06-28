Limerick Property Watch: Delightful Dooradoyle

1 Silver Birch features a large rear garden and front garden with a private driveway
THIS detached residence excellently located on the Dooradoyle Road, occupies a large site of approx. 0.2 of an acre which is situated opposite County Hall and the Crescent Shopping Centre.
The spacious accommodation of approx. 2,806 square feet (206.7 square metres) extends over three floors and comprises of living room with sun room off, sitting room, kitchen-diner, study/ playroom, utility, four bedrooms (two of which share a Jack & Jill ensuite), guest WC, shower room, main bathroom, two large attic rooms.
The long rear garden offers plenty of space to complement the extensive size of the house and may also offer further development potential.
There is a choice of excellent primary and secondary schools nearby while the property is also easily accessible to the motorway network.
The sale of this type of property in this location is a rare “once in a generation” opportunity.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Ard Mhuire, 1 Silver Birch Grove, Dooradoyle
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €615,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Briain Considine on 061 413511
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.