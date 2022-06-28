Search

28 Jun 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Delightful Dooradoyle

1 Silver Birch features a large rear garden and front garden with a private driveway

28 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

THIS detached residence excellently located on the Dooradoyle Road, occupies a large site of approx. 0.2 of an acre which is situated opposite County Hall and the Crescent Shopping Centre.

The spacious accommodation of approx. 2,806 square feet (206.7 square metres) extends over three floors and comprises of living room with sun room off, sitting room, kitchen-diner, study/ playroom, utility, four bedrooms (two of which share a Jack & Jill ensuite), guest WC, shower room, main bathroom, two large attic rooms.

The long rear garden offers plenty of space to complement the extensive size of the house and may also offer further development potential.

There is a choice of excellent primary and secondary schools nearby while the property is also easily accessible to the motorway network.

The sale of this type of property in this location is a rare “once in a generation” opportunity.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Ard Mhuire, 1 Silver Birch Grove, Dooradoyle
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €615,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Briain Considine on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

