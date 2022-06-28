Search

28 Jun 2022

Limerick town welcomes visit of Crowded House's Neil Finn to trace his roots

Crowded House are playing King John's Castle this Tuesday evening

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

28 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

CROWDED House lead singer Neil Finn vowed to visit Kilmallock at a gig in Cork on Monday night.

He said they plan to call to the town as it is where his mother’s family are from. 

The founding member of the Australian band that has sold over 10 million albums worldwide didn't specify when he was calling. But Kilmallock will be ready.

Crowded House, whose global hits include Don't Dream It's Over and Weather With You, play King John's Castle this Tuesday night.

Paddy Carroll, a Kilmallock-based auctioneer, was contacted due to his local knowledge by somebody at the concert to see if he could assist in tracing Neil's roots.

"As I am speaking to you I am in the throes of trying to find out where his mother Mary Mullane came from in Kilmallock. I think she left for Australia when she was two. Neil is 64 now. I have asked a few elderly people and they can’t place her. There are a lot of Mullanes in Bruree. I can't remember Mullanes in Kilmallock.

Limerick Lotto winner 'makes contact' to claim €1m prize

"The problem is due to the postal address system, Kilmallock goes down as far as Grange, up as far as Ballylanders and Galbally and over to Granagh," said Mr Carroll.

He said Kilmallock will give Neil a warm welcome and help him in way they can

"We would be very proud to have Neil and Crowded House in Kilmallock and will assist Neil to trace his roots," said Mr Carroll.

