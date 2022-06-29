Limerick Weather: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers in Limerick today.

Some of the showers heavy especially during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, with a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

National Outlook

Outlook: Changeable and quite cool overall especially in the west.

Showery rain will continue in parts of the east tonight. Elsewhere, there will be drier conditions though some showers will also feed into the western coasts later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, coolest in the west in light westerly or variable breezes. A few mist or fog patches in parts too.

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially in parts of the northeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday night with showery outbreaks of rain or drizzle in parts of the north. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

Friday morning will bring a few scattered showers and some bright spells at first. Outbreaks of rain or drizzle then spreading over the country during the afternoon and evening. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate south to southwesterly winds.

Winds will veer west to northwest on Saturday bringing further showers but a lot of dry weather in the south and southwest. Some bright or sunny spells too especially later in the day with temperatures marginally higher.

Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a bright fresh day with sunny spells and a few light passing showers, mainly in the north.