Medical device company announces expansion plans for Limerick village

A MEDICAL device company is set to double its workforce in County Limerick as it scales up its operations over the next 12 months.

Croom Medical, which makes orthopedic medical implants for a series of blue chip multinational companies, has announced plans to create 80 jobs as it opens a new €12m facility on the outskirts of the village.

The company has also announced plans to develop a further manufacturing facility close to its existing plant. This was launched by Ministers of State Niall Collins and Patrick O'Donovan and should be operational by the end of 2023.

The company employed 45 people a year ago, but that number is on target to rise to 170 by the end of this year as it scales up its operations in response to rapidly growing demand.

It has longstanding relationships with a number of international players including several household names in the MedTech sector - many of which have a presence in the Mid West Region.

Croom Medical was established by Paddy Byrnes in 1984 and is now led by his son Patrick Byrnes - who joined as CEO in 2018.

"Our state of the art facility hosts some of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in Ireland. We have made a number of strategic investments in Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), Advanced Machining Centers and Automation," Mr Byrnes said.

"Our team is looking forward to increasing our footprint to facilitate 80 new high value roles in order to meet customer demand on a global level," he added.